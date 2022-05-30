B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of B&G Foods worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in B&G Foods by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

BGS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $22.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.88%.

About B&G Foods (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.