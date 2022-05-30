BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $747,000 Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,449 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 236,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 117,632 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 145,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $21.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URBN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

