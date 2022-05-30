Boqii (BQ) to Release Earnings on Monday

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. Analysts expect Boqii to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Boqii had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 89.22%. The business had revenue of $52.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boqii to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boqii stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. Boqii has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Shares of Boqii are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, May 31st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 31st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boqii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BQ. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Boqii during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Boqii by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boqii by 1,237.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 78,766 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Boqii by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Boqii by 425.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 175,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 142,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

