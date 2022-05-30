Bridgeworth LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,693 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.6% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $273.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $243.00 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

