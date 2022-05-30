Brokerages Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.95 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $19.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $20.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.18 billion to $22.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,228. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH opened at $74.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

