Brokerages Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Billion

Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) will report $4.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.28 billion and the highest is $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $18.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $18.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.26 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

NYSE CL opened at $78.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after buying an additional 5,039,853 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,790 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

