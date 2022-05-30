Brokerages Expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.41 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) will report $31.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.04 billion. Marathon Petroleum posted sales of $29.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year sales of $131.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.02 billion to $156.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $121.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.82 billion to $145.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.62.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $13,773,785 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $102.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.12. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $102.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

