Brokers Set Expectations for BRP Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of BRP in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.54. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2024 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOOO. Northcoast Research downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $78.56 on Monday. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.63.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.39. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BRP in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in BRP in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 30.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

