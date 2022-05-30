Brokers Set Expectations for Nikon Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nikon in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.95.

NINOY opened at $12.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.33. Nikon has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

