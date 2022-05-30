C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 113.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 3,728.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 20,991 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $1,160,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter worth about $607,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 236.4% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AI opened at $19.73 on Monday. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $76.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.69.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $69.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $91,779.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,816 shares of company stock valued at $218,278. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

AI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

