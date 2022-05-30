CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) to post $9.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.07 billion. CarMax posted sales of $7.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $33.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.25 billion to $35.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.89 billion to $35.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $100.29 on Monday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $85.36 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average is $112.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in CarMax by 4.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.