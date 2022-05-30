CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Sells $40,710.00 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 1,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,609.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE CBZ opened at $41.25 on Monday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

About CBIZ (Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.