CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Sells $40,710.00 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 1,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,609.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE CBZ opened at $41.25 on Monday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.
CBZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
