Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Central Garden & Pet worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $38.56 and a 12 month high of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

