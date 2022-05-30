Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.90% of Central Pacific Financial worth $22,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,409,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,207,000 after purchasing an additional 170,771 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 783,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after acquiring an additional 32,970 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 14.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 763,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 93,848 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 668,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 47.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 268,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 86,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

CPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $23.99 on Monday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $660.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.