Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) to post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $990.14 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $914.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $4.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.69.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,808,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $244.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.84 and its 200 day moving average is $309.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $217.20 and a 52-week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

