Citigroup Cuts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $23.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. OTR Global downgraded Macy’s to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.54.

Shares of M opened at $23.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Macy’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,603,000 after acquiring an additional 292,269 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 37.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 413,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 112,504 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $4,948,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $10,617,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after buying an additional 87,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

