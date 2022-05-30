Citigroup Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $117.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $120.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.64.

MDT stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. Medtronic has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.83.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after acquiring an additional 529,855 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

