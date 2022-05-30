Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of MYR Group worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 76,779 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 17,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $92.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $121.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.16.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $636.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

