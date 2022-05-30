Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $74.42 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.14 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.70%.

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

