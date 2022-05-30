Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,072 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of M/I Homes worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after buying an additional 89,848 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $46.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $860.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.20 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

