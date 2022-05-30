ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,154 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTR opened at $31.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Profile (Get Rating)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.