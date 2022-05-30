Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) to announce $29.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.73 billion and the highest is $30.34 billion. Comcast posted sales of $28.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $122.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.75 billion to $127.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $124.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.07 billion to $133.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.26.

Comcast stock opened at $44.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $678,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 85.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,797 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

