Comparing American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) & Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD)

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) and Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Zhongchao shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Public Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Public Education and Zhongchao’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $418.80 million 0.64 $17.75 million $0.80 17.90 Zhongchao $16.30 million 1.35 $240,000.00 N/A N/A

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than Zhongchao.

Volatility and Risk

American Public Education has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhongchao has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Public Education and Zhongchao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education 3.09% 2.92% 1.79% Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Public Education and Zhongchao, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Public Education presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.16%. Given American Public Education’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Public Education is more favorable than Zhongchao.

Summary

American Public Education beats Zhongchao on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Public Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides nursing-and health sciences-focused postsecondary education, diploma in practical nursing, an associate degree in nursing, and an associate degree in medical laboratory technology. American Public Education, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

Zhongchao Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. Zhongchao Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

