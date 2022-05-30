Comparing PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) & JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE)

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) and JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PlayAGS and JE Cleantech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlayAGS -9.88% -44.92% -2.61% JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PlayAGS and JE Cleantech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlayAGS 0 0 2 0 3.00 JE Cleantech 0 0 0 0 N/A

PlayAGS presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 211.96%. Given PlayAGS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than JE Cleantech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of PlayAGS shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of PlayAGS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PlayAGS and JE Cleantech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PlayAGS $259.70 million 0.82 -$22.57 million ($0.75) -7.69 JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

JE Cleantech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PlayAGS.

Summary

PlayAGS beats JE Cleantech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PlayAGS (Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

About JE Cleantech (Get Rating)

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Cleaning Systems and Other Equipment Business, and Provision of Centralized Dishware Washing and Ancillary Services. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units. The company also offers centralized dishwashing services for food and beverage establishments, such as food courts, hawker centers, restaurants, cookhouses, eldercare homes, and inflight catering service providers; and general cleaning services for food courts. In addition, it leases dishware washing equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of JE Cleantech Global Limited.

