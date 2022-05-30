Comparing Real Brokerage (REAX) and Its Competitors

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Real Brokerage to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

This table compares Real Brokerage and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $121.68 million -$11.68 million -13.82 Real Brokerage Competitors $5.23 billion $200.16 million -5.36

Real Brokerage’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Real Brokerage. Real Brokerage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Real Brokerage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Real Brokerage and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Real Brokerage Competitors 142 580 676 26 2.41

Real Brokerage currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.37%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 50.03%. Given Real Brokerage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brokerage and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage -6.99% -36.40% -25.80% Real Brokerage Competitors 2.57% 6.73% 1.43%

Summary

Real Brokerage competitors beat Real Brokerage on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Real Brokerage Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.