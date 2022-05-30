Conn’s (CONN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect Conn’s to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.15). Conn’s had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Conn’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $321.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Conn’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,791,000 after buying an additional 710,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Conn’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,127,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,789,000 after acquiring an additional 58,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Conn’s by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 94,199 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Conn’s by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 107,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Conn’s by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

