Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,118 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $100.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.91.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

