Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) by 1,485.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942,225 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 5.92% of Cooper-Standard worth $22,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 143,479 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 13,457 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPS opened at $5.65 on Monday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.45). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 67.25% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.

In other news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards bought 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,146.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 59,650 shares of company stock worth $611,514 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPS shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

