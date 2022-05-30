Cormark Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Thursday, May 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will earn $10.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.51. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.77 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on BMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.57.

BMO stock opened at $107.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.85. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $95.37 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.081 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,344,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,277,000 after acquiring an additional 441,460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 260.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

