Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the April 30th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CRARY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.20 ($16.17) to €14.00 ($14.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €13.40 ($14.26) to €12.40 ($13.19) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Crédit Agricole from €12.30 ($13.09) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Crédit Agricole from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crédit Agricole currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $5.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.79. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 7.56%. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.16%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.