Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $1,032,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 37,395 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,917,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Crocs by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.96 per share, with a total value of $748,416.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 34,842 shares of company stock worth $2,245,303 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.10.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $56.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $47.33 and a one year high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The company had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

