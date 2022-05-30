Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,243 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,085 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.1% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 193,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $65,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 195,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $65,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 85,290 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,694 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $273.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $243.00 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

