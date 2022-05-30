Csenge Advisory Group Sells 5,512 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $183,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.64 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.13 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

