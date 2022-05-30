Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 18,466 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,040 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.2% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Apple by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 2,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 274,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 167,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,702,000 after buying an additional 88,732 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,723,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.60 and a 200-day moving average of $165.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.13 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.21.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

