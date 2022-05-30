Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 4,345 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,443 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.6% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $65,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,028,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,202 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,366,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,858,543,000 after purchasing an additional 452,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $273.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $243.00 and a one year high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

