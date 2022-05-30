DA Davidson Comments on Columbus McKinnon Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report released on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $33.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $959.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth $59,725,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 899,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 500,868 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at $17,791,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,324,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 484,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,409,000 after buying an additional 183,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

