Definity Financial (DFY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Definity Financial (TSE: DFY) recently:
- 5/16/2022 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$33.50 to C$34.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – Definity Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$38.00 to C$36.00.
- 5/16/2022 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00.
- 5/13/2022 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2022 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$37.00.
- 4/21/2022 – Definity Financial was given a new C$41.50 price target on by analysts at CIBC. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of DFY opened at C$35.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$32.86. Definity Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$26.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 30.40%.
Featured Stories
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.