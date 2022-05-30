Definity Financial (DFY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Definity Financial (TSE: DFY) recently:

5/16/2022 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$33.50 to C$34.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Definity Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$38.00 to C$36.00.

5/16/2022 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

5/13/2022 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$37.00.

4/21/2022 – Definity Financial was given a new C$41.50 price target on by analysts at CIBC. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of DFY opened at C$35.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$32.86. Definity Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$26.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 30.40%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

