Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 165 ($2.08) to GBX 170 ($2.14) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deliveroo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Shares of DROOF stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

