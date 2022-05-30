Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWIN) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWIN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,451 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 2.30% of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DWIN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 97,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 72,048 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Delwinds Insurance Acquisition alerts:

DWIN opened at $9.99 on Monday. Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance and insurtech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delwinds Insurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.