Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $121.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDT. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.64.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $99.08 on Friday. Medtronic has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.97 and a 200-day moving average of $106.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

