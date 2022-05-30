Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $190.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.77.

NVDA stock opened at $188.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.76. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $155.01 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

