DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.90 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $10.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.18.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.58.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $84.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.54. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $252,581.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,571.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,873,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $38,324,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after acquiring an additional 246,201 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

