Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) versus Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Financial Survey

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Digerati Technologies and Pegasystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pegasystems 0 5 3 0 2.38

Digerati Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $0.15, suggesting a potential upside of 50.45%. Pegasystems has a consensus price target of $107.78, suggesting a potential upside of 113.63%. Given Pegasystems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Pegasystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $12.42 million 1.12 -$16.68 million ($0.19) -0.52 Pegasystems $1.21 billion 3.41 -$63.04 million ($0.72) -70.07

Digerati Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pegasystems. Pegasystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digerati Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.9% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pegasystems has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -147.61% N/A -76.32% Pegasystems -4.46% -10.05% -2.88%

Digerati Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized enterprise customers and other resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Pegasystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company also offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Customer Decision Hub that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. In addition, it provides intelligent automation software; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and guidance, implementation, and technical support services. The company primarily markets its software and services to financial services, life sciences, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

