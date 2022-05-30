Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) vs. Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Critical Contrast

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Digimarc and Samsara, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc 0 0 0 0 N/A Samsara 0 1 8 0 2.89

Samsara has a consensus target price of $27.11, suggesting a potential upside of 135.75%. Given Samsara’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Samsara is more favorable than Digimarc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Digimarc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.1% of Samsara shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Digimarc and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc -162.75% -58.79% -48.19% Samsara N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digimarc and Samsara’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc $26.52 million 12.65 -$34.76 million ($2.64) -6.37 Samsara $428.35 million 13.66 N/A N/A N/A

Samsara has higher revenue and earnings than Digimarc.

Summary

Samsara beats Digimarc on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digimarc (Get Rating)

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media. Its solutions are used in various application solutions, such as product authentication of physical products; sorting of consumer-packaged goods in recycling streams; track and trace of products within the supply chain; quality control in manufacturing processes; inventory management and planogram compliance; retail point of sale transaction processing; piracy deterrence of digital media objects; content identification and media management; and enhanced services in support of mobile commerce. The company offers its solutions through its sales personnel and business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

