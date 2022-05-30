Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 12,866 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Natera worth $11,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,131,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 160.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,887,000 after acquiring an additional 800,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Natera by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after acquiring an additional 718,619 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth $73,013,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Natera by 114.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,825,000 after acquiring an additional 564,045 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.15.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The business had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $67,177.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,007.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz purchased 219,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $6,317,626.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

