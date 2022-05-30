Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 15,442 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.38% of Camping World worth $13,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,952 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 50.8% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,641,000 after buying an additional 283,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,292,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 3,685.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after buying an additional 578,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 438,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after buying an additional 97,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CWH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $46.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). Camping World had a return on equity of 109.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

