Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $11.92 Million Stock Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Saul Centers worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Saul Centers by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

BFS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE BFS opened at $49.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.07. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $56.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.12%.

In other Saul Centers news, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $114,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 1,250 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.18 per share, with a total value of $60,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,179.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,585 shares of company stock valued at $260,853. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

