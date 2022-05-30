DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.93.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $35.08 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $44.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.14.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 46.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 105.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

