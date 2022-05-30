e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE ELF opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $339,069.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,152,409.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,294 shares of company stock worth $3,067,775 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

