Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 19,067 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EGBN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $49.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.62 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $87.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.40 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 45.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.